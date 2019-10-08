Edinburgh's Balmoral Hotel named best in UK by US travellers

The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh has been named top hotel in the UK in an American travel magazine survey.

Readers of Condé Nast Traveler US ranked the luxury hotel top of a list of 35 in the Europe/UK category of the magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Balmoral, Edinburgh.

More than 600,000 readers from around the world submitted a record-breaking number of responses to the survey.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running awards in the travel industry.

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte hotel, sits above Waverley Station at No. 1 Princes Street.

The Balmoral hotel's Brasserie.

Founded in 1902, the hotel boasts 187 rooms and a collection of more than 500 single malt whiskies.

Booking in for the night could cost you anything from around £150 for a room, or several thousand pounds for one of the hotel’s deluxe suites.

The most opulent suite, the Scone and Crombie, is named after the Scottish palace of Scone in Perthshire and the historic Crombie Castle in Aberdeenshire.

A night in the suite, which can be adapted to hold two or three bedrooms, and comes complete with entrance hall and fireplace, can set you back over £5,000 depending on the time of year.

Balmoral General Manager Richard Cooke said: “We are deeply honoured to be so highly rated by the readers of Condé Nast US. The US Market is very important to The Balmoral and one we truly enjoy working with, thus this recognition means a great deal to us.

“We are delighted that Scotland has been received in this way by our US guests. Our team are always striving to enhance and renovate our legacy building to ensure that we are at the very forefront of British hospitality and are showcasing what the city of Edinburgh has to offer, providing each guest who walks through our door a unique and inspiring stay.”

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - the Caledonian, also on Princes Street, came eighth in the rankings.