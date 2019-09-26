Edinburgh’s Castle Terrace Restaurant wins at AA Hospitality Awards

The Capital's Castle Terrace Restaurant took home a top prize at the 22nd annual AA Hospitality Awards.

The awards ceremony, which celebrate the best hotels, restaurants and pubs in the UK, was held at Grosvenor House in London and hosted by BBC presenter, Kate Silverton.

Edinburgh’s Castle Terrace Restaurant took home the Wine Award Scotland in recognition of the establishment’s outstanding contribution to promoting wine.

Nominees are judged on the quality of their wine list and their ability to inspire customers to make wider and more adventurous choices in selecting wines.

An AA inspector said of the Castle Terrace Restaurant wine list: “A beautifully laid out list that is really accessible and easy to read.

"Whilst leaning towards French wines, overall it is nicely balanced with a strong New World selection. Vintage selections were excellent, pricing appropriate and great magnum selection.

"A list packed full of Interest.”

Joel Bastian, group head sommelier at Castle Terrace Restaurant commented: “Passion, curiosity and hard work always pays off.”

Other Scottish winners on the night included The Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterarder, which was awarded Hotel of the Year Scotland, Sugar Boat in Helensburgh which was crowned Restaurant of the Year Scotland and Meikleour Arms Public House in Perth which was named Pub of the Year Scotland.

