Edinburgh's Hula juice bar opens in Fountainbridge

Giving the now firmly established Loudons Cafe a run for its money in Fountainbridge is a second outlet of health cafe Hula.

With a home in the Grassmarket for over a decade Hula Juice Bar on West Bow has spread its vitamin packed wings with the launch of a new premises, opposite Akva and next to Loudons on Fountainbridge.

Spreading vibrancy and offering a light, bright menu Hula has eradicted the negativity left by the previous failed tenant Burger.

It closed two weeks before Christmas without warning and ten staff were told they had lost their jobs from that evening.

And owners Stefanie Borgen-Nielsen and her husband Peter are overwhelmed by the support they have received following Hula’s expansion.

“We wanted it to be a bit different, a bit out there,” Stefanie said. “But you never know the response you’re going to get.

“We are so overwhelmed.

“We have had so many people follow us on social media and people who have come in to try the new menu.”

Stefanie, who has worked in hospitality for more than ten years, met husband Peter in London.

They decided to move to Edinburgh to be closer to Peter’s family and both fell in love with the city.

“It is the place for us,” Stefanie said. “And when I heard that the previous owner of Hula was selling, I just knew it was perfect for what I wanted.”

And 18 months later Stefanie was prepared for the challenge of opening a second cafe.

“It’s really great - it’s a big challenge launching and every day is a little challenge but we are loving it. The amazing support we get from our customers and new from new people just discovering us helps a lot.

“Lots of people don’t often go into the centre of town and didn’t know us in the Grassmarket have given us such an amazing response.

Healthy is at the heart of what Hula do but they also take great care in packing flavour, choice and balance into the daily offerings.

“It’s very important that we are completely inclusive,” Stefanie added. “It was the vision from the beginning that if you were coming in with a group of friends, everyone can all can eat there. We cater for vegetarian, vegan, gluten free - everything for everyone.”

The new Hula has kept the firm favourites such as the acai bowl which is made up of a base of thick acai smoothie, made with acai from the Amazon Rainforest, banana, strawberry, blueberry and coconut milk, finished with six toppings – toasted coconut shavings, chia seeds, blueberries, cacao nibs, gluten free granola and banana slices

There’s also avocado toast now with the option of an egg on it as well as beetroot toast with aubergine, za’tar marmalade, crispy onions and chopped hazelnuts.

And “We’ve also got really, really tasty raw cakes,” Stefanie said.

The bright “raw” cakes are made by rawnchydesserts and are vegan, gluten free, soy free and also made without refined sugar. There is also an extensive choice of smoothies, super-juices, colorful coffees and almond lattes.