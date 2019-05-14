Edinburgh's Ondine to collaborate with world-renowned chefs to celebrate 10th birthday

Award-winning seafood restaurant Ondine is set to welcome two world-renowned chefs to help mark its 10 year anniversary.

Shaun Searley and two-Michelin star chef James Knappett will collaborate with the restaurant on a special Sunday lunch on the 30th of June.

Shaun Searley

Located on George IV Bridge, Ondine is an award-winning seafood restaurant in the heart of Edinburgh and to mark its 10th anniversary, will be welcoming guest chefs throughout the year, which started with Tom Brown in March.

James Knappett has worked in a selection of the industry’s top restaurants around the UK. James is now Chef Patron of the two-Michelin-starred Kitchen Table in London. The 20-seat restaurant offers a dining experience encouraging full interaction with the chefs and a daily changing, 12-course menu. James and his wife, Sandia Chang also own Bubbledogs, the UK’s only restaurant specialising in hot dogs and champagne.

Shaun Searley is recognised for his refined take on nose to tail cooking. He became Head Chef at Quality Chop House in Farringdon, London in 2012. Since it opened its doors in 1869, the restaurant retains its original charm, but the menu has been revolutionised by Shaun to showcase the very best British produce for both meat lovers and vegetarians.

James Knappett

The lunch event at Ondine will be a celebration of the finest fish and shellfish, inspired by Chef Proprietor Roy Brett, James and Shaun’s cooking styles. Dishes on the menu will be a showcase of the very best ingredients from around the country. As a one-off collaboration, it will be a unique and exciting experience for diners.

Roy Brett said: “To celebrate a decade in business, we are marking this milestone by welcoming our friends in the industry to cook with us and share ideas together. Shaun and James are at the top of their game and to have them cooking with us is a real honour. It’s a very special time to be in dining with us at Ondine.”

James Knappett said: “Roy was my Head Chef at Rick Stein’s back when I was 19 years old and we have remained friends ever since. It’s really exciting to be invited back to cook with him after all these years!”



Shaun Searley added: “I’m honoured to have the opportunity to cook a lunch to celebrate 10 years of Ondine and excited I get to do it alongside my best mate, James Knappett.”

Tickets are priced at £75 per person for the six-course lunch on the 30th of June and must be purchased in advance. To book your place, email enquires@ondinerestaurant.co.uk or call 0131 226 1888. To find out more about Ondine visithttps://www.ondinerestaurant.co.uk/. Ondine is located at 2 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1AD.

