Edinburgh's steak pies take top prizes

An Edinburgh butcher’s pies have been deemed worthy of national recognition at the recent Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

Crombie’s of Edinburgh took home two awards in the 2019 Scottish Craft Butchers Steak Pie, Speciality Pie and Mince Round Evaluation.

Their Traditional Steak Pie won the Gold award and Pork Goulash Pie took Silver.

The heats were held at Forth Valley College, Stirling last month with more than 280 pies from throughout the country were tested for appearance, flavour, filling and appeal.

The panel of judges included experts, food writers and interested consumers and the event is organised by the Scottish Federation of Meat Traders in conjunction with John Scott Meat Ltd and William Sword Ltd.

Silver awards were also given to James Anderson Butchers, Shaws Fine Meats and John Saunderson, each of who are located in Edinburgh