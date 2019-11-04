Edinburgh students celebrate success at global cooking contest

Shannon McNeil, 18, and Sophie Taylor, 21, won two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals at the Nations Cup held at the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education in the Grand Rapids, Michigan.

They represented Team Scotland at the event where they finished overall runner-up after competing in a series of challenges against students from Barbados, Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Their final culinary creation won a medal for Best National Dish

Their performance in the shellfish category saw them win a gold medal, they won silver medals in the appetiser, poultry and dessert sections and bronze medals in the pasta and game/meat task.

In their final challenge they were tasked with cooking for 125 people, with each team given a different element of a five-course meal.

Shannon and Sophie were presented with a gold medal for the Best Nationality dish.

Sophie said: “It still hasn’t fully set in what we have accomplished.

“I’m truly speechless, the fact that I was chosen alongside my best friend, I am truly blessed and happy that I made not only the College but Scotland proud.”

Principal Audrey Cumberford said: “Congratulations to Shannon and Sophie on a truly wonderful performance at the Nations Cup – it’s an incredible achievement and one they should look back on with pride.