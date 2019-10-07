Edinburgh takeaway named as finalist in the British Takeaway Awards 2019

The British Takeaway Awards (BTAs) return for a fifth year and there's one finalist in Edinburgh.

The British Takeaway Awards, which are run in association with Just Eat, celebrate the the unsung heroes of the industry who work tirelessly to serve us our favourite dishes all across the UK.

This year five Scottish takeaways have been named as finalists for Best Takeaway, including Zains Curry House, on New Street, Dalry. The winners will be announced at the national awards ceremony on the 27 January in the grand surroundings of The Savoy in London.

The twelve regional winners will be chosen by a panel of judges, who will take into consideration the number of votes each finalist received, feedback from a mystery shop, and by reviewing a written submission from the restaurant owners.

The panel will then identify the twelve regional winners and crown an overall winner for the coveted Best Takeaway in Britain award. As well as the accolade of best takeaway, each regional winners will receive £1,000 and the Best Takeaway in Britain will receive £5,000.

The panel of judges include celebrity TV chef and author, Ainsley Harriott; former star of Dragon's Den, Sarah Willingham; Graham Corfield, Chief Operating Officer of Just Eat; Ibrahim Dougus, Chairman of the British Takeaway Campaign and James Hacon, Managing Director of Think Hospitality

Andrew Kenny, Managing Director of Just Eat commented: “We are excited to be back for the fifth year running to celebrate the local takeaways across Britain that provide their communities with quality food, outstanding customer service and joy. This year, we saw a tremendous amount of votes in Scotland. The calibre of restaurants is high so the judges will have their work cut out picking a winner!”

As well as voting for the best of the best in the sector, takeaway aficionados also had the chance to nominate themselves as “Britain’s #1 Takeaway Fan”.

Culinary legend and BTAs judge Ainsley Harriott will be picking the lucky winner who will win a holiday to the country where their favourite takeaway cuisine hails from, a free takeaway every month for a year (courtesy of Just Eat), and the “Britain’s #1 Takeaway Fan” trophy.

The full list of finalists can be seen here.

