Edinburgh to London is about to get the Azuma treatment - Liam Rudden

TRAVEL has long been high on my list of experiences to savour.

It’s not just the thrill of exploring a new landscape for the first time, or of observing an unfamiliar culture, but the simple process of getting from A to B itself.

Whether it is a holiday, a weekend break or travel for work, the actual journey has always been an integral part of the adventure.

Those adventures have often taken me to London. In the early days, the overnight bus was my transport of choice, until I did the return journey three times in a 10 day period - I swore “Never again” at the time. 30 odd years later, I never have.

Then there was the old BA shuttle which, if memory serves, reached Heathrow in 50 minutes, although it then took another 50 to get into London.

Trains to have played a huge part in my London commutes too. The Sleeper is fun, but not always practicable so, as often or not, I’ve found myself travelling the East Coast line with whichever operator held the franchise.

Not being a fan of Virgin East Coast, it’s a journey I eschewed for a time, only being tempted back when it returned to public ownership and rebranded as LNER, reflecting one of the oldest rail brands in the country, London and North Eastern Railway, one of the ‘Big Four’ companies that operated between 1923 and 1948.

There’s something cosy and familiar about the current workhorse of the route, the Intercity 125, but some of the rolling stock has indeed seen better days.

That will all change with the arrival of the new Azuma trains due to be introduced on the Edinburgh/London route this August.

I had a sneak preview of what to expect last weekend when I hopped aboard an Azuma from London to Peterborough on my way back to the Capital.

The swooping curves of the engine, resplendent in LNER’S jaunty red and yellow livery, make for a dramatic and somewhat futuristic vision as the Azuma glides into King’s Cross.

On board, the first impression is one of having the freedom to move about. Brightly lit, open and more spacious than its 125 counterpart, there is up to an additional 7cm leg room in Standard Class with ergonomic reclining seats in First Class.

Easy to read reservation signs above each seat tell you instantly if a seat is available or taken - a red/green traffic light system allowing you tell at a glance whether to sit or not if you haven’t reserved a seat.

Each Azuma can carry 100 more passengers than current services and boast roomier priority spaces as well as free wi-fi. There are also window blinds throughout for added comfort.

Relaxing into my seat, the interior colours - muted mauves, pinks, reds and a rich wine lifting a silver grey base - proves incredibly relaxing.

With a top speed of 125mph, but capable of 140mph, LNER have a fleet of 65 Azuma trains, when they pull into the Waverley, they’re sure to make travelling one of the most scenic routes in the land an altogether more enjoyable experience.