Edinburgh University students celebrate as Tennent's back on tap following petition

Edinburgh University students are celebrating after a petition to bring Tennent’s lager back to their student bar was successful.

The petition, which was started by fourth year student Iain Wallace last week, was titled ‘Get Teviot to bring Tennent's back’.

Tennants is back on the taps. (Pic: David Gallie)

After securing 470 signatures, Edinburgh University Students' Association (EUSA) bar, located at Teviot Row House, confirmed that Tennent’s will be back on tap from this Saturday 5 October.

Mr Wallace’s petition reads: “When I was a young fresher back in 2016, one could buy a pint of Tennent's for £2.70 and everything was ok.

“Then the price went up to £3 but we struggled on. But now, Teviot have decided to swap Tennent's out in favour of Carling with no plan of bringing Tennent's back. I know, I'm as shocked as you.

“This is why we need to come together as a university, nay, as a nation, to bring back what is rightfully ours.”

EUSA responded to the petition via a video on its Facebook page with the president, Andrew Wilson, claiming “You spoke, we listened.”

Alan McGarrie, Group Brand Director at Tennent’s Lager, said “It’s amazing to see the reaction and support from the students of Edinburgh, and fans across Scotland including Big Juicy Association Society, who have all rallied together all in the name of Tennent’s Lager. Congratulations Iain, a job well done. Cheers!”

