Exciting new 'family-friendly' Di Maggio restaurant to open at Stockbridge Raeburn Place development

Scottish chain Di Maggio have announced a new 'family-friendly' restaurant which will open at the Raeburn Place development in Stockbridge.

The exact details of the type of cuisine that will be served is being kept under wraps, but the well-known brand has said that the new venture will offer an 'all-day service, from early morning coffees to a late supper and everything in between'.

The restaurant will take two units on one floor, covering approximately 3,000 square feet.

The Di Maggio Restaurant Group (DRG), Scotland’s largest family-run restaurant business, runs 18 restaurants across the country, including Café Andaluz and Amarone in the centre of Edinburgh. Founded in 1983 by Mario Gizzi and his uncle, Joe Conetta, Mario now runs the business with Joe’s son, Tony Conetta.

DRG will occupy two units in the Raeburn Place Foundation’s new development in the heart of Edinburgh’s popular Stockbridge.

David Newlands, Chairman of the Raeburn Place Foundation, said: “The trustees have selected tenants who we believe will offer an attractive mix of products and services, helping to attract more people into Stockbridge.

"The DRG is an excellent fit for us and we are delighted to have them on board. They have an excellent track record, providing a variety of eateries adapted to suit their location and market. We are looking forward to seeing what they will devise for Raeburn Place, enhancing the area’s already deserved reputation as a destination for discerning diners.”

Speaking about the new venture, Mario said: “The restaurant business is constantly evolving and we are always developing new approaches that will meet a gap in the market. We are very excited about our plans for the new restaurant in Stockbridge, which will be a family-friendly venue offering all-day service, from early morning coffees to a late supper and everything in between. We look forward to opening in early spring next year and being part of this prestigious new development at such a significant location.”

Raeburn Place was the site of the first rugby international and this will be celebrated in a new museum that forms part of RPF’s plans to create first-class sports, recreational and heritage facilities at the ground.

Construction is currently underway to start the transformation to a hub for sport and recreation that is financially sustainable, impactful and open and accessible to all.

Hand-over of the completed retail units to the tenants, including the DRG, is anticipated in mid-October this year.

The legal agreements for the remaining unit are currently being finalised, with an announcement about the tenant anticipated soon.

Gourmet sandwich deli Milk & Honey will join high street favourites M&S, Waterstones and Charlie Miller on the Stockbridge strip as part of the new Accies development.

