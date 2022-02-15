The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears on prospective owner’s canine wishlists is the Akita – a breed that can be willful but are alert, courageous, and fiercely loyal to their family.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Siberian sledgers The Samoyed was bred in Siberia by the Nenet people from a breed called Reindeer Herding Laika. They were used to hunt, herd reindeer, and pull sleds. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. A happy breed Samoyeds' are one of the most friendly and affable breeds of dog, leading to the nicknames 'Sammie smile' and 'smiley dog'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. What's in a name The Samoyed takes its name from the Samoyedic peoples - the indigenous inhabitants of Siberia. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Cold weather specialists Unsurprisingly for a breed that comes from a part of the world where temperatures regularly drop to -40C, the Samoyed is used to the cold. They have a dense white coat to protect agains the elements and often sleep with their tail over their nose to cut down on heat loss. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales