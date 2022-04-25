The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears on people’s canine wishlists is the Basset Hounds – instantly recognisable, they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Read more

1. What's in a name? The Basset Hound gets its name from the French word 'bas' and the suffix 'et', which literally mean 'rather low', referring to the the dog's relatively short stature. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. A prestigious lineage The Basset Hound originated in France, where they were the descendants of the St Hubert's Hound, bred at the Benedictine Abbey of St Hubert between the 6th century andaround 1000AD. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Animated stars The Basset Hound's cute appearance has made it a favourite with animators. Walt Disney's Droopy is a Basset Hound, while the breed also featured in 'The Great Mouse Detective' and 'The Princess and The Frog'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. A first written reference The first written mention of a Basset Hound appears in an illustrated hunting text written by Jacques du Fouilloux in 1585, where the dogs were used to hunt foxes and badgers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales