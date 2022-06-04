Looking for inspiration when it comes to what to call your new pup? Here are the world's most popular dog names.

Boy Dog Names: These are the world's 10 most popular names for adorable male puppies 🐕

About to get a new male puppy but can’t decide what to call it? Look no further - here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog breed owners.

By David Hepburn
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 12:00 pm

If you’re struggling, pet insurance experts Budget Direct have researched the most popular dog names in over 100 countries – from Denmark to Costa Rica – and created the ultimate multi-national list of monikers for your mutt.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

Here are their top 10 male names for dogs.

1. Max

Max is the most popular name for a male puppy on the planet. Short for Maximilian, it simply means 'greatest'.

2. Charlie

The global runner-up for male dog names is Charlie. A shortened form of the name Charles, it means 'free man' (or dog).

3. Buddy

Bronze medal position for top male dog names goes to Buddy. This comes from the English nickname meaning friend, or perhaps from the Gaelic word 'bhodaich', meaning 'old man'.

4. Rocky

Fourth on the list is Rocky, which is perhaps due to the enduring popularity of the series of boxing films of the same name starring Sylvester Stallone. It comes from the Italian 'Rocco', meaning 'rest'.

