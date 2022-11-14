Visitors will be able to explore a magical illuminated trail through Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Garden, as the festive event returns this Christmas. Last year, the one-mile trail proved to be one of the capital’s most popular festive events, attracting 90,000 people.

For the sixth year in a row, the garden will be lit up with over a million twinkling lights, while towering trees will be adorned with giant baubles. If you’re looking to attend this year’s Christmas at the Botanic event, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Christmas at the Botanics?

Edinburgh's Botanic Gardens will light up the night sky with festive light installations. (Photo by Phil Wilkinson)

The enchanting light trail will run for six weeks, on selected nights from November 17 until December 30.

How much do tickets cost?

If you’re looking for a discount, you’d be smart to buy tickets ahead of time. If you purchase in advance, a ticket costs £21.50 for an adult, £18.50 for members, £15 for a child (aged 4 to 16). Family tickets cost £70 if booked ahead of time, while carers and infants aged 0 to 3 get in for free.

If you’re buying your ticket on the day, it costs £23.50 for an adult, £20.50 for members, £17 for a child and £78 for a family ticket. Free tickets for infants and carers must be booked in advance.

This year's Christmas at the Botanics event Christmas will host giant new light installations by world-renowned artists. (Photo by Phil Wilkinson).

How do you book for Christmas at the Botanics?

Tickets, which are on sale now, can be booked and purchased by visiting the Christmas at the Botanics website.

What new installations can I expect?

If you’ve been to the event before, there will still be plenty of new sights to see. One new installation will recreate the stunning Northern Lights, while another will display UV feathers that appear to float gracefully in the trees. Visitors who walk past the Botanics Pond will be amazed by twelve one-metre illuminated lilies floating on the water.

Will there be food and drink available to buy at the event?