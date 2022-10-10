Clean Dogs: These are the 10 cleanest breeds of adorable dog that need little bathing or grooming - including the loving French Bulldog 🐶
These breeds of dog need little in the way of pampering and won’t cost you a fortune at the pet salon.
If you’ve been thinking about getting a dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged over the pandemic.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.
Many dogs need plenty of attention to keep their coats in good order – with daily brushing an essential and regular visits to a professional groomer important to keep them in tip-top condition.
But others need little more than an occasional bath to keep them looking beautiful – saving you time and money. Here are 10 of the dogs that need the least amount of grooming, according to the American Kennel Club.
