If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of dogs being registered soared by almost 40 percent between 2020 and 2021.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider is that certain breeds are notoriously clumsy – so if you live in a smaller home, with plenty of fragile and valuable possessions perched on table, then these breeds may not be for you.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that known for being most accident-prone.

1. Whippet Whippets tend to have two speeds - stopped or flat out. This means they are the dog most likely to run into, or fall off, things - making them the breed of dog responsible for most insurance claims.

2. Labrador Retriever The UK's favourite dog is also one of the clumsiest. A frequest lack of spatial awareness, combined with that always-wagging tail, means items on low tables are never safe.

3. Rottweiler There are few creatures as clumsy as a Rottweiler puppy - who seem to be constantly be running into things and tripping over stuff. They do get better as they grow older, but a small element of that innate goofiness will inevitably remain.

4. Saint Bernard The original canine gentle giant, the Saint Bernard would never want to cause damage. The problem is that they often seem unaware of just how big they are, attempting to walk through gaps between furniture significantly smaller than they are.