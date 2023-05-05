Holy cow! Batman’s iconic Batmobile will be parked on Register Square this weekend – and fans will have the chance to take selfies alongside the iconic vehicle.

The supercar, which is based on the classic version from the 1989 film, is coming to town as part of Comic Con, which is taking place on Saturday and Sunday at St James Quarter.

And that’s not all. Ghostbuster fans will get an opportunity to pose and take a picture with the legendary Ecto-1 Car, which will be situated at the Multrees entrance at St James Quarter.

Batman’s iconic Batmobile is coming to Edinburgh as part of Comic Con 2023.

As well as endless picture opportunities, comic fans will get the chance to meet their favourite superheroes and comic stars, including Spider Man, Shrek and Pikachu.

Attendees will also learn about the world of comic books from the experts, with special guest appearances from the likes of Jim Alexander, Monty Nero and Art of Fish who have all written or drawn for Marvel, DC and 2000 AD.

There will also be interactive workshops including a slime making session the kids will love, as well as mask making workshop where guests can step into the shoes of their favourite superhero and create their own iconic look.

Comic Con is encouraging guests to get involved in the action and take part in its renowned cosplay competition on Saturday at 3:20pm where a first-place trophy and cash prize is up for grabs.

Kicking off from 10am on Saturday, the B3 car park will be transformed into a hub of activity, courtesy of the Big Glasgow Comic Page, featuring everything from comic book and memorabilia sellers and workshops to props and gaming.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “Don't miss out on the ultimate celebration of superheroes and villains at St James Quarter this weekend.

