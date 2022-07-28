One of the traits that varies massively between breeds is stubborness – some dogs are happy to do what they are told, while others will only listen to their owner when it suits them.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition. So, here are the 10 most stubborn breeds of dog.

1. Afghan Hound The gorgeous Afghan Hound is the supermodel of the dog world - and just as aloof as a millionaire catwalk star. In short, they think they own their human. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Akita The Akita was bred as a hunting dog in its native Japan. It's an intelligent breed but notoriously beligerent - they will simply walk away if they don't fancy doing what they are told. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Bulldog Some Bulldogs can actually be fairly well behaved and respond to commands well. If you don't get their training right early in life though they can be incredibly stubborn and show their owner little in the way of respect. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Basset Hound The Basset Hound is an incredibly lazy and easy going breed of dog. Unfortunately, this means they are also likely to ignore you when you want them to do something. Good luck getting a sleepy Basset Hound off your bed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images