With almost 20 million homes in the UK owning a pet and with a surge in dog ownership over the pandemic crisis, more people than ever are likely to be celebrating Christmas with a four-legged friend for the first time.
To ensure December is a happy and safe time pet food subscription service Bella & Duke asked their Natural Canine Behaviourist, Caroline Spencer, to list her top 10 tips for making Christmas easier for your pet pups.
Caroline said: “Christmas isn’t just a holiday for humans anymore but our pets too. We all like to treat ourselves over the festive period, but it’s important we know what’s good and bad for our pets’ health.”
1. Christmas stress
Over excitement and negative stress to a dog smells the same. How you are around your pet impacts their behaviour. For them to bolt and escape the Christmas mayhem makes them feel safe and secure. So, make sure they have their own space they can retreat to when they need peace this can include a cosy space under the table, a covered crate with open door or a warm pad to make them feel relaxed. A longer lasting chew like a pizzle stick can also help reduce anxiety as well as playing soft calming music.
2. Barking mad at the delivery man
The postie coming once a day is enough for many pets. During the run-up to Christmas, with online shopping, doorbells, buzzers and knockers are going bonkers. For many pets, this is a major anxiety trigger. When your dog barks, acknowledge with a kind word and remove them to another room to answer the door. It’s also worthwhile preventing them sitting on guard at a window, door or in the garden.
3. Jumping up
Party clothes, muddy paws and sharp claws do not mix. Start your party off with a swing and smiley faces rather than apologies for your bouncy pets claws ripping grannies tights, or knocking your well-earnt prosecco clean out your hand. Pop your pet in a back room if they struggle with self-control and go over the top when people come into your home.
4. Thinking your Christmas tree is a toilet
If you find your pet using your beautiful Christmas tree as an opportunity to pee inside or eat your decorations then go back to basic house training, after all they aren’t to know the tree hasn’t been brought in for their convenience. Don’t react to the accident, simply clean it up and reward your pet the next time they go out, they’ll soon get the picture. It’s also worth keeping your doors shut and supervising your pets in decorated rooms.
