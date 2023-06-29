News you can trust since 1873
Some dogs are born to run, while others would rather take their time.

Dog Speeds: These are the world's 10 fastest and slowest breeds of adorable dog - from speedy Greyhound to slow Bassett Hound 🐕

If you one of the growing number of people looking to add a puppy to your family, here are the breeds that would be great if you’re looking for a running companion – and those that enjoy a slower pace of life.
By David Hepburn
Published 24th Feb 2022, 10:44 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing worth considering before making a decision is that certain breeds of dog are pretty quick on their feet – perfect for more active families with a garden that can double as a canine athletic track and who want a four-legged running companion that will never tire of adventures. Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale there are the dogs that can barely be bothered to get off the couch unless it’s an emergency – and even then they’ll take their time over it.

So, here are the 10 fastest and slowest breeds of dog.

One of the most ancient breeds of dog, the Saluki is thought to date back to ancient Egypt. With a top speed of 42mph they are the second fastest dog breed.

1. Saluki

One of the most ancient breeds of dog, the Saluki is thought to date back to ancient Egypt. With a top speed of 42mph they are the second fastest dog breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

It probably comes as no surprise that the fastest breed of all is the Greyhound. They are born to run, although are surprisingly lazy the rest of the time, and have an incredible top speed of 45mph.

2. Greyhound

It probably comes as no surprise that the fastest breed of all is the Greyhound. They are born to run, although are surprisingly lazy the rest of the time, and have an incredible top speed of 45mph. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The other dog that can register up to 40mph on the canine speedometer is the Vizla. If this Hungarian breed doesn't get plenty of exercise it can become destructive.

3. Vizsla

The other dog that can register up to 40mph on the canine speedometer is the Vizla. If this Hungarian breed doesn't get plenty of exercise it can become destructive. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

In joint bronze medal position for quickest canine is the Afghan Hound. At top speed they are a blur of fur, running at 40mph.

4. Afghan Hound

In joint bronze medal position for quickest canine is the Afghan Hound. At top speed they are a blur of fur, running at 40mph. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

