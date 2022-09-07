The worrying numbers were revealed by pet nutrician experts www.tails.com, who estimate that obese dogs on average live a year less than pups of an optimum weight.

We can all be guilty of a little overindulging now and then, whether it’s an extra biscuit or an extra helping of dessert, but when those over indulgences lead to quite a bit of weight gain, we can put ourselves at risk of damaging our health.

Just as it is for humans, obesity in dogs is also a health risk – with associated problems including, but not restricted to, arthritis, diabetes, heart problems, high blood pressure, respiratory issues, an increased risk of developing certain tumours, and a lower quality of life.

So, if you think your dog needs a little help to get back into shape, here’s what you need to do.

1. Get everybody on board First of all, everyone in your house needs to be on board. It's no good if only one of you is taking the diet seriously, whilst others continue to feed treats. Try creating a feeding chart so that when your dog has been fed their meals and daily treat, everyone in the house knows too.

2. The 10 per cent rule A good rule of thumb to remember is: treats shouldn't make up more than 10% of a dog's daily calorie intake. The occasional treat can be good for your dog when combined with training or if given for a nutritional benefit.

3. Swap treats for attention When treats become too much of a regular occurrence, they can contribute to weight gain and for many dogs, it's actually the attention that they appreciate more than the treat itself. So when they turn those puppy dog eyes on you, swap the usual treat for an affectionate scratch, cuddle or play time session.

4. Get out and about Every healthy dog should be able to manage at least 20 minutes of walking, twice a day. Getting out and about for walks doesn't just provide your dog with the physical exercise they need, it also provides mental stimulation. If you're looking to get your dog into shape, begin by gradually increasing the length of their usual walk by an extra 5-10 minutes each week.