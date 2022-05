A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to developing allegies.

If you know that your particular dog is predisposed to a certain allergy then you can keep an eye out for telltale signs and seek treatment quickly.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are predisposed to developing allergies.

1. Boxer Another dog breed commonly allergic to wheat in food, the Boxer can also come out in rashes due to contact with a wide range of weeds and trees. Best keep an eye on what is growing in your garden if your pet has problems.

2. Bichon Frise If your Bichon Frise has fleas you'll certainly know about it - these adorable dogs often react very badly to the parasite's bites. Food allergies are also a common issue.

3. German Shepherd German Sherherds are most prone to food allergies. Beef, chicken, corn, soy, dairy and wheat are all fairly common triggers. Work out what's causing the problem, eliminate it from your pet's diet and all should be well.

4. Bull Terrier Bull Terriers regularly suffer from an itchy and uncomfortable skin allergy called atopic dermatitis - detergents and other chemicals are often to blame.