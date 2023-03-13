News you can trust since 1873
Some dog breeds will be happy to live in a small flat, while others need more space and easy access to the outdoors.
Dogs For City Flats: These are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog for owners living in an appartment - including the loving French Bulldog 🐶

As dog ownership continues to soar, here are the dog breeds that are perfect for those living in a flat.

By David Hepburn
7 hours ago

The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rocket during the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Living in a flat or apartment can be an issue when it comes to getting a new pup.

But there are several breeds that positively thrive in confined spaces - and are unlikely to bother the neighbours with barking.

Here are the 10 best dog breeds for those living in flats or apartments, according to the American Kennel Club.

Small, quiet, calm and loving, the Shih Tzu was originally bred to live in Chinese palaces, so need relatively little time outdoors and are perfectly content living in a flat.

1. Shih Tzu

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The tiny pug is perfectly happy living in a flat. A couple of moderate walks a day will keep them exercised and then they'll be happy napping on the couch.

2. Pug

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Even a small flat is fine for a cute and cuddly Cavalier King Charles Spaniel - with a couple of walks around the block they'll be happy to spend the rest of their day curled up on your lap.

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another medium-sized pooch that doesn't need much space is the Bulldog. They are very good-natured, loving, low-maintenance and quiet.

4. Bulldog

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Facebook