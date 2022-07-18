Although this will mean fun in the sun for humans, dogs are easily affected by heat and these rising temperatures bring risk of dehydration and heatstroke.
So, it’s important we give our pets extra TLC this summer with careful preparation and forward planning.Caroline Spencer, animal behaviourist with online pet food providers Bella & Duke, has shared her top 10 tips below for keeping your furry friend safe and cool in the sun.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
Caroline explained: “Summer provides great opportunities for an array of bonding activities, but it is important that amongst all the fun, we take the necessary precautions to ensure our pets safety first, particularly when life-threatening scenarios are at risk.“Like humans you can never be too prepared when getting our companions ready for summer fun, set aside plenty of time to plan your journeys so you and your pet can enjoy the warm weather to the fullest potential.”
1. Stick to the shade
Heat stroke can easily be induced by direct sunlight, so if you are in outside areas, make sure your dog can sit in the shade. Most dogs will naturally orientate to shadier spots, but it’s good to keep an eye on your dog to make sure they have not gone astray into the sun. Signs of heat stroke to look out for are excessive panting, drooling, reddened gums, dullness or loss of consciousness.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Water, water, everywhere
Like humans, dogs sweat and lose water, mainly through the glands in their paws. They can lose up to one litre of water per day and the more water they lose, the higher the chances of overheating. Have multiple water stations spread equally around your home during summer to safeguard your dog from overheating and dehydration. Switch their food to wet dog food to ensure extra water intake, carry a water bottle for them when going outside or for a walk.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Leave the car at home
There is no safe time to leave a dog alone in the car, but particularly in the summer months, the temperature in your car rises above what the temperature outside is. In a car, dogs can develop heatstroke in just 15 minutes. Even with water and open windows, cars are not a safe space for dogs in the summer.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Beware the beach
Long walks on the beach are a big no for your pup, but sunbathing while your dog goes for a swim is a great way to keep your pet cool. Dogs have sensitive feet that can burn or get injured if the ground they are walking on is too hot, so if on the beach don’t let your dog walk on the hot sand for too long. However, a refreshing dip in the cool water can work wonders to bring down your dog’s body temperature. Not all dogs will like swimming in water but encourage them to try it when you can and don’t leave them unsupervised.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images