Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider is that some dogs just don’t get on well with water due to a range of physical attributes which mean they are not designed for swimming.

So if you are looking for a water-loving mutt that will join you for wild swims or be comfortable by the sea or river, there are other breeds you should consider.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that will never be great swimmers.

1. Bulldog Brachycephalic breeds, or dogs with flat faces, are particularly bad swimmers as it's almost impossible to stop water from going up their noses. That's the case with the Bulldog, who's happiest staying on land. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. French Bulldog What is the case with the Bulldog is usually also the case for their smaller cousin the French Bulldog - and that's true of their swimming prowess. As well as their flat faces, their barrel-shaped bodies and relatively short legs mean they'll not be leaping into the sea soon. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Basset Hound If ever there was a dog that doesn't look like it would be aquatic it would have to be the Basset Hound. Their large head, dense bone structure and short legs all count against them. Then there's also those adorable floppy ears that look beautiful but quickly become water logged. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Pug Another brachycephalic breed, the Pug actually quite likes splashing around in shallow water, but they can't cope with being out of their depth for long. Photo: Canva/Getty Images