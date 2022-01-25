Jorvik Viking Centre is hosting its free, online and live Jorvik Viking Thing: Schools’ Week from February 14 to 18, 2022.

Weapons, silver, silk, ivory and poetry will all feature in the Jorvik Viking Thing: Schools’ Week when it runs online and live from February 14 to 18, with content remaining online until February 27.

Teachers will be provided with links to the online content, as well as downloadable resources and ideas to implement during the week.

Schools’ Week is an extension of York-based Jorvik’s school visits and virtual outreach programme, bringing fun and engaging content to schools across the world free of charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First run in February 2021 in response to schools limiting physical trips, the week has been extended in 2022 to feature a full week’s worth of education programming, including an introductory video each day and a livestreamed presentation linked to the theme every afternoon.

Frances Bennett, interpretation and engagement manager for the group, said: “This year, we’re hosting a full week of activities with something different every day around the theme of Viking Treasure – looking at the things the Vikings valued most: weapons, silver, ivory, silk and poetry – a genuine treasure chest of subjects!”

“We’re hoping that most participating schools will be able to join us for the livestreams, but we understand that different priorities – and indeed, term dates – might make this impossible, so all of the content will remain online for the following week, too.

“This will help our international participants to manage time differences, with the livestreams available to watch on demand within minutes of them concluding, and also enable domestic teachers to take advantage of Schools’ Week.”

Schools’ Week gives educators a taste of The Jorvik Group’s extensive virtual outreach programme, which offers schools live sessions with a Viking, medieval citizen or archaeologist via a video link, giving pupils a chance to interact with an expert on a wide range of subjects, from migration to environmental issues.

The week is primarily aimed at children in Key Stage 2, although content will be of interest for older pupils, too.

For more information, or to register for Schools’ Week, visit jorvikthing.com/sw2022

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.