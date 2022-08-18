One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

With 221 breeds of dog to choose from, it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

If you are looking for a dog that will happily play with both adults and children for hours on end, there are particular breeds that are well-known for never boring of games.

Here are the 10 most playful breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Boxer Patient, gentle and affectionate, a Boxer makes a particularly good playmate for children with their endless energy and cheery outlook on life.

2. Labrador Retriever Originally bred to help fishermen recover nets, ropes and fish from the chilly waters of the North Atlantic, the Labrador Retriever still loves to fetch things. As anybody who has ever thrown a ball or stick for a Lab will know, you'll tire of the game long before they do.

3. Dalmation The Dalmation's love for play was used to great effect when they used to perform for delighted circus audiences. Now the spotty dogs are more likely to entertain their human family with their spirited antics.

4. English Springer Spaniel A breed that has seemingly unlimited energy, if you're not playing a game with your English Springer Spaniel they'll make up their own - then play it endlessly.