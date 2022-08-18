News you can trust since 1873
Looking for a name for a new puppy? These are the most popular female names for dogs worldwide.

Girl Dog Names: These are the world's 10 most popular female puppy names for adorable doggos 🐶

If you’re poised to get a cuddly new puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog breed owners.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:26 am

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the pandemic – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’re struggling, pet insurance experts Budget Direct have researched the most popular dog names in countries all over the world – from Denmark to Costa Rica – and created the ultimate multi-national list of monikers for your mutt.

Here are their top 10 female names for dogs.

1. Luna

Luna is top dog when it comes to female puppy names. The name is Latin for moon and Luna was a moon goddess in Roman mythology.

2. Bella

The second most popular female puppy name globally is Bella. The name means 'beautiful' in several languages, including Italian, Spanish and Greek.

3. Lola

Lola takes the bronze medal position for female dog names worldwide. It's a short form of the name Dolores, meaning 'sorrow'.

4. Molly

In fourth place is another name with a less-than-cheery-meaning. Molly means 'sea of bitterness'.

