A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Golden Retriever then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Lab.

Here are their top 10 Golden Retriever names.

1. Buddy Buddy is the most popular puppy name for new Golden Retriever owners. It's the perfect fit for this most amiable of breeds - simply meaning 'friend'.

2. Cooper Cooper is the runner-up in the top names for Golden Retrievers list. It's an English name that means 'barrel maker'.

3. Milo A Germanic name meaning 'soldier' or 'merciful', Milo claims third spot in our Golden Retriever name list. Milo was also the name of Stanley Ipkiss's dog in the film 'The Mask', starring Jim Carrey.

4. Poppy Fourth place for Golden Retriever puppy names goes to Poppy. It comes from the red flower of the same name and means 'milk of happiness' in Latin.