The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears on people’s canine wishlists is the Great Dane – they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds of large dog and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. A tall tail The Great Dane is the tallest dog breed on the planet. The world record holder for tallest dog was a Great Dane called Zeus who measured an amazing 112 cm from paw to shoulder. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. An ancient breed Dogs resembling Great Danes have been around for thousands of years - featuring on Egyptian monuments dating back to 3,000 BC. Large boarhounds resembling the Great Dane also appear in ancient Greek art from the 14th century BC. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Short-lived pups Small dogs tend to live longer than larger dogs and that's certainly the case for the Great Dane. Sadly they have one of the shortest average lifespans of any dog breed - just 7-10 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. In the navy A Great Dane called Just Nuisance remains the only dog ever to be enlisted in the Royal Navy. He served in South Africa from 1939-1944, helping to enlist troops for World War Two and was buried with full military honours. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales