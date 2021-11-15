Looking for inspiration to name your Dachshund?

Here are 10 of the most popular sausage dog names for the adorable Dachshund breed

If you’re poised to get a new Dachshund pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 15th November 2021, 10:31 am

The number of households with new puppies shot up during lockdown.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Dachshund then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their sausage dogs.

Here are their top 10 Dachshund names.

1. Rollo

The most popular sausage dog name is Rollo. It means 'wolf' in old Norse, as well as being the name of a popular chocolate and caramel sweet.

2. Frank

The next most popular Dachshund moniker is Frank. It comes from the Latin name Francis and means 'free one',

3. Slinky

Another popular Dachshund name is Slinky - no doubt inspired by the canine character in the Toy Story films.

4. Coco

Coco is one of the most popular name for dogs of all breeds - and the same is true for Dachshunds.

