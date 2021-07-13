Here are some of your brilliant pictures of summer fun.
Here are some of your brilliant pictures of summer fun.

Here are 13 pictures of Edinburgh and the Lothians people enjoying summer fun in the sun

We’re now well into the third week of the summer holidays and you all certainly seem to be making the most of the warm weather.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 2:41 pm

While many of us are skipping foreign holidays this year due to covid restrictions, we can still enjoy the relative freedoms we now have at home.

We asked you for the favourite picture of your summer so far on our Facebook page and you inundated us with happy images.

Here are 13 of our favourites.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Parklife

Stephanie Ng took this picture of her children enjoying a new park seconds from their house in Musselburgh.

Photo: UGC

Buy photo

2. New arrivals

Kirsty McNealis shared this image of the new giraffes at Edinburgh Zoo.

Photo: UGC

Buy photo

3. Surf's up

Amanda Milne took this picture of her daughter "jumping into our holiday" at Seacliffe Beach, East Lothian.

Photo: UGC

Buy photo

4. Setting sun

Callum Scott captured this shot of his son watching the sunset over Loch Leven.

Photo: UGC

Buy photo
EdinburghLothiansFacebookCoronavirus
Next Page
Page 1 of 4