While many of us are skipping foreign holidays this year due to covid restrictions, we can still enjoy the relative freedoms we now have at home.

We asked you for the favourite picture of your summer so far on our Facebook page and you inundated us with happy images.

Here are 13 of our favourites.

1. Parklife Stephanie Ng took this picture of her children enjoying a new park seconds from their house in Musselburgh. Photo: UGC Buy photo

2. New arrivals Kirsty McNealis shared this image of the new giraffes at Edinburgh Zoo. Photo: UGC Buy photo

3. Surf's up Amanda Milne took this picture of her daughter "jumping into our holiday" at Seacliffe Beach, East Lothian. Photo: UGC Buy photo

4. Setting sun Callum Scott captured this shot of his son watching the sunset over Loch Leven. Photo: UGC Buy photo