1. Learn about stargazing at the Royal Observatory

As the nights grow shorter and darker, it's the perfect time to get out and about under the stars and still be back in time for bedtime. Although they are not yet running public events at the public observatory on Blackford Hill due to the pandemic, you can take part in virtual classes and open days. Head out onto Blackford Hill or into the Pentlands on a clear night and use what you learned from the Observatory to find your way across the night sky. Photo: The Royal Observatory.

Photo: The Royal Observatory