The evenings might be getting darker but our little ones are still in need of activities to keep them entertained throughout the autumn.
Edinburgh has so much to offer during the coming months, as spooky season begins and the weather gets fresher.
Here are seven of the best autumn activities for toddlers, so your family can still get out and about during the autumn.
1. Learn about stargazing at the Royal Observatory
As the nights grow shorter and darker, it's the perfect time to get out and about under the stars and still be back in time for bedtime. Although they are not yet running public events at the public observatory on Blackford Hill due to the pandemic, you can take part in virtual classes and open days. Head out onto Blackford Hill or into the Pentlands on a clear night and use what you learned from the Observatory to find your way across the night sky. Photo: The Royal Observatory.
2. Meet more than 150 different types of owls at the Scottish Owl Centre
Just 30 minutes from Edinburgh, take your kids to meet the largest collection of owls in the world. There are daily flying displays, no matter the weather, and children get hands-on experience in handling and feeding the birds. What's more, the owl-themed adventure park lets visitors burn off a bit of energy before jumping in the car back home. Photo: MriyaWildlife / Getty Images / Canva Pro.
3. Pumpkin picking at Craigie's Farm
Get your Halloween celebrations off to a flying start by picking your own pumpkins at Craigie's Farm. There are all different shapes and sizes to suit even the littlest toddlers, so everyone can get stuck in to pick their own pumpkin to carve. Photo: Andres Sanchez / Getty Images / Canva Pro.
4. Visit the Edinburgh Zoo Spooktacular
Edinburgh Zoo is putting on a Halloween-themed event from October 8, featuring an illuminated trail throughout the zoo populated with spooky creatures. The family-friendly event will include witches, wizards, and spiders to add some extra thrill to the after-dark spectacle. Photo: Keith Guthrie.
