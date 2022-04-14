Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

But some people find being around some dogs impossible due to an allergic reactions to their hair, which can cause sneezing, streaming eyes and even a skin rash.

Breeds of dog that shed lots of hair can be particularly bad for people with this type of sensitivity.

Lucky there also a number of hypoallergenic breeds that shed very little hair, meaning nobody has to miss out on owning a dog if they want to.

Here are the 10 best and worst breeds of dog for those with allergies.

