There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from when it comes to choosing a canine pal, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

It’s no wonder then that a huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

One thing to consider is that some pups have a significantly more sensitive sense of hearing than others – an important attribute if you are looking for a watchdog to alert you to visitors. So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that have the best hearing.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1. Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever tops many list of canine attributes - including the world's most popular dog breed - and it also leads the pack when it comes to hearing. They have been bred to hut and retrieve downed birds, so are able to detect the slightest rustle in the undergrowth. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Poodle The Poodle's long and floppy ears don't get in the way of their pin-sharp hearing. No matter what the size - toy, miniature or standard - your Poddle will hear their owner calling from a mile away. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. German Shepherd A combination of an incredibly sensitive sense of hearing, intelligence, and an imposing presence, make the German Shepherd one of the most popular breeds of guard dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Lhasa Apso In their native Tibet the Lhaso Apso is said to be able to hear the distant warning signs of natural disasters such as earthquakes and avalanches. In recent years their keen ears have been used to find survivors of such tragedies. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales