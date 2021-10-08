Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their house up to a new puppy.

There seems to be now letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

While society sometimes seems to be split between ‘cat people’ and ‘dog people’, there’s actually no reason you can’t be both – as long as you choose the right breed.

So, if you already have a cat and would like to add a dog to your family, you’re in the right place.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tend to get along with cats, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Bassett Hound Bassett Hounds are loyal, patient, and very tolerant of other humans and animals. A combination of this breed's easy-going nature and laziness means they are more likely to cuddle up to a cat than chase one.

2. Bulldog They make look a little grumpy but Bulldogs tend to be big softies. Renowned for their friendly temperament, they make friends with all animals - including cats - easily.

3. Pug Pugs are incredibly loving to pretty much anybody they meet - human or feline. They hate being left alone so a feline playmate might be just the thing to manage their separation anxiety.

4. Papillon An adult Papillon is around the same size as a cat, which is perhaps one reason they seem to have a natural affinity. It's a breed that likes to join in with games and doesn't really care whether their playmate is another dog, a human, a cat, or a tennis ball.