The last couple of years have seen many of us add a new furry friend to our families, with the Kennel Club reporting that dog ownership has risen by nearly eight per cent since the start of the pandemic.
Prospective owners looking for a new puppy have 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, along with numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you choose your new best friend.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.
But with winter temperatures continuing to take hold in Scotland, you might simply want a dog who will happily keep you warm in the evenings – a furry hot water bottle to curl up on your lap or next to you on the couch.
Here are the 10 cosiest dog breeds.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group hereRead more: