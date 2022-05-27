Looking for inspiration to name your new Pug? Here are some ideas.

Here are the 10 most popular dog names for the loving Pug 🐶

If you’re poised to get a new Pug pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 27th May 2022, 11:01 am

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Pug then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Lab.

Here are their top 10 Pug names.

Read more

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

1. Doug

Top of the charts when it comes to Pug names is Doug. It's short for the Gaelic name Douglas, meaning 'dark water'.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Lola

Lola is the second most popular name for Pug owners. It's a Spanish name that means 'sorrows'.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Percy

Last place on the Pug name podium goes to Percy. It comes from the Greek name Perseus, meaning 'to destroy'.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Hugo

Hugo is the fourth most popular name for adorably Pug pups. It's a German name meaning 'mind'.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3