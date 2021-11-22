Looking for inspiration to name your Staffordshire Bull Terrier?

Here are the 10 most popular puppy names for adorable Staffordshire Bull Terrier dogs

If you’re poised to get a new Staffordshire Bull Terrier pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Staffordshire Bull Terrier then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Lab.

Here are their top 10 Staffordshire Bull Terrier names.

1. Diesel

The top dog when it comes to Staffordshire Bull Terrier names is Diesel. As well as being a type of oil, named after engineer Rudolph Diesel, it's a shortened version of the German name Dietrich.

2. Luna

Second spot for most popular Staffy name goes to Luna. This is one of the most popular names for dogs generally and comes from the Latin for 'moon'.

3. Lola

The final podium position for Staffordshire Bull Terriers goes to Lola. It's a Spanish name that's a shortened form of Dolores, meaning 'sorrow'.

4. Rocky

Rocky is the fourth most common name with Staffordshire Bull Terrier owners. It shows the enduring popularity of the Rocky films, starring Sylvester Stallone as the titular American boxer.

