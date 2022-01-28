A huge number of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent over the global pandemic.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

If you are looking for a dog that’s as smart as it is adorable though, there’s scientific research into the subject that can guide you to the most clever breeds.

Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ is a land mark piece of canine literature, judging breeds’ relative IQs by looking at instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

At the other end of the scale, it also reveals the pups with less in the way of brains – canines that can still make loving, loyal and adorable pets, but who are unlikely to learn new tricks...at any age.

So these are – officially – the top 10 dumbest pooches.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Afghan Hound Stanley Coren concluded that the beautiful Afghan Hound is the least intelligent breed of dog. Of course this could be largely due to the fact they are also the most stubborn breed of dog - notorious for ignoring their owner's commands. Who's to say they don't understand every word though! Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Basenji The Basenji is reputedly the world's second most stupid dog breed. Given that they are the only type of dog that don't bark, maybe we just aren't hearing all the clever things they want to say. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Bulldog Perhaps the reason the gorgeous Bulldog appears so high on this list is that they are well known for being very lazy - preferring to curl up on the couch instead of running around being smart like a Labrador or Border Collie. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Chow Chow What the Cow Chow lacks in intellect is more than made up for with its loyalty - doing everything they can to protect their owner from danger. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales