Some pooches are natural born winners when it comes to dog shows - here are 11 of them.

Here are the 11 breeds of immaculate pooch most likely to be named Best in Show at dog shows

If you are looking to enter the world of dog shows then these are the pups that have a long history of success.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 1st October 2021, 9:33 am

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

If you are looking to get involved in the competitive world of dogs shows, however, there are certain breeds that are tried and tested rosette winners.

Here are the 10 most successful breeds of all time at the world’s greatest dog show – Crufts.

Read more

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

1. English Cocker Spaniel

If you want the best chance of winning Best in Show then history tells us the English Cocker Spaniels is your best shot. They have won the title on a remarkable seven occasions.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Irish Setter

Three breeds have won Crufts on four occasions since the competition was opened to all breeds in 1886 (for five years prior to this, the show was only for terriers). The first is the gorgeous Irish Setter with their eye-catching mahogany red coat.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Standard Poodle

The second Crufts quadruple winner is the Standard Poodle - the largest of the three individual Poodle breeds. With their immaculately-groomed coats, Poodles are perhaps many people's idea of a perfect show dog.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Welsh Terrier

The last of the four-time champs is the Welsh Terrier. Sadly this is a dog you will see fairly rarely - it is now classed as a vulnerable native dog breed by the Kennel Club after a steep drop in popularity.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3