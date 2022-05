The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent during the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

One of the terrible truths of dog ownership is that we are likely to outlive our adored pet, with the average dog living just 10-13 years – but some breeds tend to have longer lives than others.

Here are the 10 record-breaking dogs that live the longest lives.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Chihuahua Perhaps surprisingly, small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs - a point proven by the Chihuahua. The tiny breed lives for an average of an impressive 15-20 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Jack Russell Another small dog with a long life, the Jack Russell can also live for up to 20 years, although tend to average a lifespan closer to 16 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Australian Cattle Dog An Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey holds the record for the longest-lived dog - reaching an incredible 29 years of age. The breed normally lives for around 15 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Poodle While Standard Poodles and Miniature Poodles both live relatively long lives, the Toy Poodle outdoes them both with a lifespan of up to 18 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales