Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing worth considering before making a decision is that some breeds tend to be noisier than others – causing potential issues with neighbours with barking and howling.

So, here are 10 breeds of dog that have a reputation for being particularly vocal – and those that will probably stay quiet.

1. Chihuahua Starting with the noisiest breeds and the tiny Chihuahua. A big dog in a small dog's body, it's not unusual for this breed to bark pretty much continuously - often for no other reason than they are bored. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Beagle Another dog bred to bark is the Beagle - whose ability to communicate an interesting scent proved invaluable at a fox hunt. Beagles have two distinct types of bark - one to alert you to everyday incidents and a long, loud yowl reserved for more special occasions. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Yorkshire Terrier The Yorkshire Terrier, or Yorkie, is another small dog that can make a big noise. There are very few occasions that do not warrant a spirited barking notification. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Corgi While it's true that some Corgis don't bark, it's a fairly common trait with both breeds - the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Cardigan Welsh Corgi. Their vocal nature comes from their history of being bred to herd cattle and sheep. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales