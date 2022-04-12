Cats can often be seen as solitary creatures, but our feline friends still need a bit of companionship and affection.

A cat’s feelings towards its human family are moulded by their owners' emotions and personality – and how they are treated.

By following some simple advice it’s possible to forge a deep and lasting bond with your cat, according to Caroline Spencer, an animal behaviourist with online pet food specialists Bella & D uke.

Here are her top 10 tips for strengthening the relationship with your cat.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Serenade them Like humans, sound stimulates cats and releases positive endorphins. The likes of soft forest sounds and other calming music can be easily accessed on the internet and played in the background of everyday life or when they’re taking one of their many cat naps. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Indulge their sense of smell Scent communications in a cat’s environment can be both reassuring and allow them to communicate with other cats. Consider where appropriate, growing an indoor cat herb planter with herbs such as catmint, German chamomile, rosemary, or marjoram – these can all help to enhance their odour landscape within the home. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Make sure they experience different levels of height Cats love to be high up to rest and observe, so shelving or free-standing cat trees are great investments. Shelving on your wall with cosy boxes to investigate keeps them happy and relaxed. Make sure they stand firm and are well secured. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Stretch it out The likes of scratch posts, matts, and wall trees, allow cats to stretch out their muscles, de-stress and also socialise with other cats by keeping pheromone marks fresh. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales