Looking for inspiration to name your new Miniature Schnauzer? Here are some ideas.

Miniature Schnauzer name: Here are the world's top 10 most popular Miniature Schnauzer puppy names

If you’re poised to get a new Miniature Schnauzer pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 10:02 am

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Miniature Schnauzer then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Miniature Schnauzer.

Here are their top 10 Miniature Schnauzer names.

1. Stanley

Stanley tops the chart when it comes to Miniature Schnauzer names. It was also the name of Sheridan Smith's canine co-star in BBC television series Pooch Perfect.

2. Monty

Second spot for Miniature Schnauzer names goes to Monty. It's a shortened version of the Anglo-Saxon name Montgomery, meaning 'of the mountain'.

3. Archie

Archie takes the final podium place for Miniature Schnauzer names. It's a Scottish name - short for Archibald - and means 'bold' or 'brave'.

4. Alfie

The Old English name of Alfie is fourth most popular with Schnauzer owners. It means 'wise elf'.

