Many people with little experience of cats wrongly believe they are solitary – even standoffish – creatures, but our feline friends can be just as affectionate as their canine colleagues.

And with a number of cat breeds to choose from, some have a tendency to be more friendly than others.

So, if you want a cat that is likely to reciprocate your love and affection, these are the types that should be top of your list.

A real gentle giant, most Maine Coons will be delighted to curl up in your lap for the evening. They are also very family-friendly - getting on very well with children, other cats and even dogs.

The intelligent and friendly Abyssinian is the cat most likely to stick to you like glue wherever you are in the house. They are tailor made to be your best friend.

The Siamese cat is liable to become very attached to its owner and will meow for their attention when they want it - which is likely to be most of the time. Known as the "quintessential people cat" they can still be suspicious of strangers.

The Ragdoll cat is just as affectionate and cuddly as the name would suggest. They behave similarly to puppies and can be trained to fetch objects and come when called.