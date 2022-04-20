Dog thefts have soared in recent years, but which breeds are most at risk?

Most Stolen Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable pup most likely to be targeted by dognappers

With dog ownership over lockdown reaching record levels, pup thefts are also on the up – so is your four-legged friend at risk?

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 9:35 am

The shocking number of thefts of dogs has reached an all-time high over the past two years as prices surged due to people looking for companions during Covid restrictions.

Comparison site money.co.uk have revealed which types of dogs had been targeted by thieves most over the last five years, with the Staffordshire Bull Terrier the most likely to be taken.

Protect your dog from theft by ensuring it is microchipped, being vigilant when out and about, keeping your garden secure, being careful about who can see pictures posted on social media, and taking out adequate pet insurance (that will cover advertising costs if your pet goes missing).

Here are the breeds at most risk of being stolen.

1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

One of the most popular dog breeds in the UK, 367 Staffordshire Bull Terriers have been stolen in the last year.

Photo: Canva

2. Chihuahua

The Chihuahua's diminutive size perhaps makes it an easy target for criminals - with 163 stolen in the last five years.

Photo: Canva

3. French Bulldog

The French Bulldog has surged in popularity in recent years and is a favourite with thieves too - 149 of them have been taken from their owners.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Jack Russell

Another small breed targeted by criminals is the Jack Russell Terrier - with 107 thefts.

Photo: Canva

