The global pandemic has seen many people welcome new four-legged friends into their homes, with over 3.2 million pets reportedly bought during lockdown.

So more of us than ever before will be marking National Puppy Day – founded in 2006 by author Colleen Paige to focus attention on puppies in need of adoption, the problems posed by puppy farms, and celebrating our favourite furry companions.

Data analysis by natural pet food brand Barking Heads has established that the nation’s most desirable puppies from the latest, official Kennel Club data

All ten breeds have seen a rise in interest of over 170 per cent over the past year, with the Staffordshire Bull Terriers leading the charge with a 361 per cent increase, closely followed by the English Springer Spaniel with a 346 per cent increase.

So, here are the 10 most in-demand pups right now.

1. Labrador Retriever It's perhaps no surprise that the loving Labrador Retriever leads this list of the most in-demand puppies - it's the world's most popular dog.

2. French Bulldog The only pup to seriously challenge the Labrador Retriever's hold on the dog owners of Britain is the French Bulldog. These fun little characters were once a relative rarity in UK parks but have become very popular over the last decade, particularly with those living in cities.

3. Cocker Spaniel Taking the final podium spot when it comes to puppy popularity is the Cocker Spaniel. Like the Labrador, they are a gun dog - by far the UK's most popular breed group.

4. Springer Spaniel Just a place behind their close Cocker cousins is the Springer Spaniel. They were bred to flush out and retrieve game during hunts.