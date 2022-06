A big number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Read more:

Of course, dogs don’t just make great pets – they also carry out a range of jobs, including working for law enforcement services.

The perfect police dog is intelligent, dedicated, hard working and able to understand and act on commands quickly and effectively.

In fact, they have a range of attributes that also make them a positive addition to any family home – as well as police station.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that make the best police dogs.

1. German Shepherd The German Shepherd is what most people think of as the perfect police dog. From chasing down suspects, to sniffing out drugs, this breed is great at all types of law enforcement duties. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Belgian Malinois Often mistaken for a German Shepherd, the Belgian Malinois is slightly smaller and faster than their close cousin. They are the second most popular breed of police dog, sure to catch the quickest criminal and particularly adept at sniffing out explosives. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Boxer Boxers are a particularly popular breed of police dog in mainland Europe - particularly in Germany. They have a history of working in the military as guard, patrol and messenger dogs during both World Wars. With the perfect mix of intelligence, loyalty and eagerness to please, they are many an officer's best friend. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Labrador Retriever K-9 officers don't come any friendlier than the adorable Labrador Retriever. Originally bred to sniff out felled birds during hunting expeditions, they now make excellent drug and bomb detection officers. They are particularly popular with police forces in the USA. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales