But now that coronavirus restrictions have eased further, many more businesses and attractions have reopened, meaning there’s more to do indoors following a winter and spring of lockdowns.
Here are 11 options to keep you and the family entertained during wet weekends and holidays.
1. Take a trip into outer space
Last year the ShowDome auditorium at Dynamic Earth was transformed into a fully digital state-of-the-art planetarium. Visitors can sit back and enjoy a dramatic journey to the very edge of our solar system and back.
2. Find out what animal weighs the same as you
One of the many interactive exhibits at the National Museum of Scotland lets you compare your weight with that of an array of animals. Are you the same size as an emperor penguin or a giant anteater? If you're the same weight as a walrus then the scales must be broken.
3. See a ghost (maybe)
The Real Mary King’s Close is one of the most haunted places in Scotland, with ghost sightings dating back to 1685. The attraction will be reopening on May 22, with costumed guides regaling you with fascinating tales of plague, pestilence, murder and intrigue.
4. Visit Yang Guang and Tian Tian
While you might get soggy seeing Edinburgh Zoo's new giraffes, their superstar giant pandas are blessedly indoor-dwelling.
